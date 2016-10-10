Power outages after storm persist for nearly 4,200 in Columbia area

Nearly 4,200 homes and businesses remain without power Monday after storms associated with Hurricane Matthew caused outages during the weekend.
Outages in Richland County are nearly 3,800 yet while those in Lexington County are slightly more than 400, according to a midday report from South Carolina Electric & Gas. Co.
Repairs continue after many power lines are down from trees toppled in the storm, officials said.
The outages forced the Eastover branch of the Richland County library and Webber Elementary School in that community to close Monday.
