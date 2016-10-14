Keith Lamont Scott funeral is underway near Charleston

Keith Lamont Scott was laid to rest near the South Carolina coast Friday, nearly four weeks after his fatal shooting by Charlotte police set off protests that rocked the city and captured nationwide attention over charges of brutality against black people by law enforcement across America.
Shortly after 11 a.m. morners began filing past an open casket in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of James Island. just south of Charleston. There was a substantial media presence on hand.
“Sometimes events cause the nation to look in the mirror, and sometimes you don't like what you see. We'll, if you don't like what you see, fix it,” the Rev. Bryan Moten told those on hand.
Scott, 43, was killed while police were serving a warrant at The Village at College Downs apartment complex on Old Concord Road, in northeast Charlotte. His Sept. 20 shooting death sparked protesting across the city, erupting into violence.
Police said they in the process of serving the warrant on a different persoon when they observed Scott in a car with marijuana and a gun. Police said they shot Scott after officers felt threatened when he repeatedly refused orders to drop a gun. Family and residents said there was no gun and protesters said it was the latest example of police violence against African Americans.
The funeral was initially slated to take place last Thursday on James Island along the coast of South Carolina. Scott was originally from James Island, according to his obituary.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
