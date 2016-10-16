Waccamaw River expected to rise more through early Monday

The Waccamaw River near Conway is expected to crest at 17.6 feet early Monday, more than a foot higher than the great flood last October and inches shy of a record hit in 1928.
The latest river assessment from the National Weather Service in Wilmington shows an increase in the crest’s prediction from Saturday when forecasters estimated the river level could peak at 17.5 feet on Sunday. A record crest of 17.8 feet for the Waccamaw River was set in 1928, according to the NWS.
The Waccamaw River at Freeland crested at 19 feet on Thursday and will slowly fall through this week, according to the latest NWS assessment. The river in Longs created at 17 feet on Friday, almost a foot below Hurricane Floyd levels.
Residential flooding will continue to worsen as the river rises to Hurricane Floyd levels near Conway, according to the NWS, which predicts more flooding for the Conway Marina and several residential properties and roads at Riverfront South, Lees Landing, Savannah Bluff, Pitch Landing, Jackson Bluff and Bucksville. Swamps will also continue to be heavily flooded.
The Waccamaw River level was observed at 17.46 feet at 9:15 a.m., nearly 6-and-a-half feet above flood stage.
The Pee Dee River at Pee Dee crested Thursday and is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday night.
The Little Pee Dee River at Galivants Ferry crested at 16.85 feet, eclipsing the record set by a hurricane in 1928, according to the NWS. The peak level was almost 5 feet above the one measured after Hurricane Floyd.
The Little Pee Dee River at Galivants Ferry will slowly recede, but will remain in major flood through at least Thursday, according to the NWS assessment. The river level measured 15.35 feet at 10 a.m.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
