Orange County Republican headquarters firebombed

The Orange County Republican Party headquarters was firebombed overnight Saturday and graffiti was spray-painted nearby in an attack that the GOP called a hate crime.
A flaming bottle was thrown through a window of the headquarters, causing interior damage and ruining furniture, and a swastika and the words “Nazi Republicans leave town or else” were painted in black on the side of an adjacent building, according to a news release Sunday from Hillsborough officials.
The damage was found Sunday morning by the owner of another business in the Shops at Daniel Boone center, south of Hillsborough near Interstate 85 and Old NC 86.
No damage estimates are available yet, and Hillsborough police continue to investigate with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the release said.
“This highly disturbing act goes far beyond vandalizing property; it willfully threatens our community’s safety via fire, and its hateful message undermines decency, respect and integrity in civic participation,” Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens said in the release.
The state GOP on Sunday called the attack a hate crime but said the party would not be deterred.
“Whether you are Republican, Democrat, or Independent, all Americans should be outraged by this hate-filled and violent attack against our democracy,” Dallas Woodhouse, the party’s executive director, said in a release.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Investigator Jon Purvis at 919-732- 9381, ext. 37.
Information may be provided anonymously through the town’s website or by calling the Hillsborough Police Department’s tip line at 919-732- 3975.
This is a breaking story. Check back later for more details.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
