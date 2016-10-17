Surveillance video shows armed robbery suspects pointing guns at victim

Several kind-hearted donors around town made contributions for those affected by flooding in Lumberton, N.C. Rock Hill-based Red-Line Chemical is holding a donation drive Thursday and Friday in the parking lot of the Walmart on Dave Lyle Boulevard to assist those who are displaced from the effects of Hurricane Matthew.
With Hurricane Matthew set to hit the South Carolina coast tomorrow, Charleston's historic downtown area has been all but abandoned. The sidewalks of the usually bustling King Street are mostly empty and many store and restaurant windows have been boarded up.