Frequency of coastal floods increasing in South Carolina because of sea level rise

1:20 Elk sighting in South Carolina caught on video Pause

1:53 Schools in Denmark-Olar are old and inadequate, a problem in many rural districts

3:05 How DSS failed Robert Guinyard, Jr.

2:36 Gun issues committee holds final meeting

1:15 Coach Marcus Lattimore, Heathwood Hall celebrate middle school title

2:13 Game preview: Night game on tap for South Carolina vs. Tennessee

0:44 South Carolina QB Jake Bentley a 'natural born leader'

1:10 Will Muschamp on freshman QBs: 'What they're doing is very, very difficult'

2:34 USC QB Jake Bentley: 'I want to be the best teammate I can be'