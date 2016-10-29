Autopsy: MLB star Jose Fernandez was legally drunk, had cocaine in blood when he died

6:42 #Fork&Goal: Gamecock Game Day recipe: hot chicken Pause

2:34 Marcus Lattimore reflects on first season as coach, talks coaching future

2:13 Game preview: Night game on tap for South Carolina vs. Tennessee

2:36 Gun issues committee holds final meeting

0:44 South Carolina QB Jake Bentley a 'natural born leader'

1:10 Will Muschamp on freshman QBs: 'What they're doing is very, very difficult'

2:34 USC QB Jake Bentley: 'I want to be the best teammate I can be'

2:07 Carolina Band's post-game concert: Amazing Grace

2:06 Michelle Obama: We want a President 'we can trust with the nuclear codes’