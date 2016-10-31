Dustin Johnson gets chance to exact revenge on Rory McIlroy

Dustin Johson will have an opportunity to exact some revenge on Rory McIlroy for swindling his potential $10 million FedExCup bonus, though the stakes won’t be nearly as high – for the two competitors, anyway.
Johnson posted on Instagram on Monday that he was “thrilled” to be playing against Rory in Dustin vs. Rory: Battle for a Cause on Nov. 29 in Pampanga, Philippines. Johnson is replacing Jason Day in the charitable exhibition at Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club, from which proceeds will mainly go toward typhoon relief efforts.
Day’s mother is from the Philippines and he had family members die in the devastating typhoon in the area in 2013. A back injury is keeping the world No. 1 from participating, so No. 2 is filling in.
To participate, Johnson is expected to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge, which begins two days later on Dec. 1. Hosted by Tiger Woods in the Bahamas, the World Challenge typically features just 18 players who will be competing this year for a purse of $3.5 million.
The Philippines exhibition may be Johnson’s next event. The Coastal Carolina alumnus tied for 35th Sunday in the WGC-HSBC Champions in China in his first event since the Ryder Cup.
In late September, McIlroy won the Tour Championship in a three-man playoff to claim the FedExCup points championship. McIlroy holed out for eagle on the 16th hole and birdied the 18th to get into the playoff, then outlasted Kevin Chappell and Ryan Moore over four playoff holes to claim the $10 million bonus.
Had McIlroy not won, Johnson would have claimed the top bonus. Instead, he collected $3 million for finishing second in FedExCup points.
