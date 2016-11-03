Prosecutor: Shooting fleeing unarmed man in back unjustified

In this Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 photo, former North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager sits in the courtroom, in Charleston, S.C. Slager, who turns 35 next month, faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted in the April 2015 death of 50-year-old Walter Scott. Two trials related to racial divisions have begun in Cincinnati and Charleston, S.C. Slager is charged with murder in the April 2015 shooting death of Walter Scott as he ran from a traffic stop for a broken taillight.
Attorney Andy Savage, an attorney working for Michael Slager, speaks with Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, right, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Charleston County court, in Charleston, S.C. The pool from which a jury will be selected to hear the case of white former South Carolina policeman Michael Slager, left, charged in the shooting death of a black motorist is predominantly white. Attorneys are using their strikes on Wednesday morning to select a jury of 12 people and six alternate jurors to hear the case of Michael Slager.
Evidence sits on the defense table in the courtroom during the trial for North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager, second from left, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 in Charleston, S.C. A panel of 11 white jurors and one black juror will decide the case against Michael Slager, who faces 30 years to life if convicted of murder in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott.
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, right, speaks during legal proceedings in front of Judge Clifton Newman during the trial for former North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager, in the courtroom, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 in Charleston, S.C. A panel of 11 white jurors and one black juror will decide the case against Michael Slager, who faces 30 years to life if convicted of murder in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott. Slager, the former police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist will be allowed to stay out of jail during his trial.
Legal proceedings begin in front of Judge Clifton Newman during the trial for former North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager, in the courtroom, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 in Charleston, S.C. A panel of 11 white jurors and one black juror will decide the case against Michael Slager, who faces 30 years to life if convicted of murder in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott. Scott fled a traffic stop in North Charleston and his shooting was captured by a bystander on dramatic cellphone video that stunned the nation.
Former North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager, second from right, stands in the courtroom, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 in Charleston, S.C. A panel of 11 white jurors and one black juror will decide the case against Michael Slager, who faces 30 years to life if convicted of murder in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott. Scott fled a traffic stop in North Charleston and his shooting was captured by a bystander on dramatic cellphone video that stunned the nation.
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, right, speaks during legal proceedings in front of Judge Clifton Newman during the trial for former North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager, in the courtroom, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 in Charleston, S.C. Wilson told the jury of 11 white people and one black man in her opening statement that former North Charleston officer Slager may have been provoked if Walter Scott wrestled his stun gun from him, but that doesn't justify shooting Scott in the back as he tried to run away.
Attorney Andy Savage speaks in the courtroom during the trial of North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 in Charleston, S.C. Solicitor Scarlett Wilson told the jury of 11 white people and one black man in her opening statement that former North Charleston officer Michael Slager may have been provoked if Walter Scott wrestled his stun gun from him, but that doesn't justify shooting Scott in the back as he tried to run away.
Walter Scott II, 22, the son of slain motorist Walter Scott, testifies during the trial for North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 in Charleston, S.C. Solicitor Scarlett Wilson told the jury of 11 white people and one black man in her opening statement that former North Charleston officer Michael Slager may have been provoked if Walter Scott wrestled his stun gun from him, but that doesn't justify shooting Scott in the back as he tried to run away.
Charlotte Jones, 48, a friend of slain motorist Walter Scott, testifies during the trial of North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 in Charleston, S.C. Solicitor Scarlett Wilson told the jury of 11 white people and one black man in her opening statement that former North Charleston officer Michael Slager may have been provoked if Walter Scott wrestled his stun gun from him, but that doesn't justify shooting Scott in the back as he tried to run away.
