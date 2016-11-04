Who's left Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton starstruck?

A judge is ordering the city of Orlando, Fla., to release audio recordings of the Pulse nightclub gunman talking to police dispatchers and negotiators. Circuit Judge Margaret Schreiber on Monday ordered that calls made by shooter Omar Mateen during the June massacre be made public immediately.
Released video from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office shows bus monitor Lillian Jackson abusing the 4-year-old victim numerous times between September 2014 and February 2015. The mother of the child is suing her former employer Durham School Services and Beaufort County School District.
South Carolina freshman Will Mackey from Cincinnati captured his video of himself on the field at Williams-Brice Stadium after South Carolina's 24-21 win over Tennessee. "So I stormed the field and got kicked out of the rest of our home games but took a video of me doing it," he said on his Twitter page.
Bear hunting is a big tradition that attracts sportsmen from around the southeast to South Carolina. Hunters are allowed to hunt bear for one week out of the year. The hunt involves dogs that track the bear and corner it until the hunting party can arrive.
Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a camera system from Wal-Mart then struck an employee with the box as he was leaving the store. The incident occurred Thursday at 10060 Two Notch Road.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding the suspects in the larceny of a trailer filled with about $10,000 worth of tools and supplies meant for disaster relief. The incident occurred Oct. 8 during Hurricane Matthew.
Sloane Borr is pregnant and lives in the Zika zone in Miami. She wears a hazmat suit, beekeeper's hat, gloves and boots when she goes outside the house into her garden to keep herself and her baby Zika free.