Obama cuts sentences of 7 South Carolina drug criminals

0:34 Suspects wanted for taking money from tip jar Pause

0:14 Warning: Graphic video shows dog abused in Lexington

0:57 Woodruff woman said she almost dated suspect who allegedly chained woman to storage container

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

0:43 CJ Cummings on setting world record

1:03 Harlem Globetrotters' "Zeus" visits children at Oak Pointe Elementary

2:44 How Elliott Fry manages diabetes on gameday, and how he gives back

0:54 Gamecocks take shape with new faces on the roster

2:28 Democrat Arik Bjorn discusses 2nd District debate