Sheriff: Man faces murder charges in 2003 slayings

1:53 Who's left Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton starstruck? Pause

0:56 Game Balls: Top South Carolina performances against Missouri

1:21 South Carolina celebrates win over Missouri

0:33 The Pure Ultra Club night club shooting crime scene

2:22 Fatal shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte

0:40 Jake Bentley 'handles the moment very well'

1:44 What do the polls mean?

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel