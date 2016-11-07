Family looks to rebuild after Waccamaw flooding

Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
"I'm a river rat, river rat," Judy Cooke says after looking over the moldy, soggy ruins of her home on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. "I stay here until I stick my feet over the side of the bed and my little toes splash in the water and then I make plans to leave." As friends and family gather at her Jackson Bluff home to clear trees and help with the mud out, her neighbors Gayle and Rod Schroeder are tossing most of their belongings in a fire in their back yard. The small, tight-knit community on the Waccamaw River was flooded after Hurricane Matthew swept through the area in October. Cooke and the Schroeders use waterlines to mark at least two feet of river in their homes.
Robert Schroeder carries a kitchen chair to a pile waiting to be burned on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. The family is planning on destroying the Jackson Bluff home, raising it and then selling it. As the Schroeders toss and burn their stuff, their neighbor Judy Cooke is making plans to stay. The small, tight-knit community on the Waccamaw River was flooded after Hurricane Matthew swept through the area in October. Cooke and the Schroeders use waterlines to mark at least two feet of river in their homes.
"I used to wait until no one was watching and mark little lines on the door like I was taller," Robert Schroeder laughs about the inside of the bathroom door showing his growth chart since 2007. The Schroeders are cleaning out their Jackson Bluff home and burning most of their belongings on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. The small, tight-knit community on the Waccamaw River was flooded after Hurricane Matthew swept through the area in October. The Schroeders and neighbor Judy Cooke use waterlines to mark at least two feet of river in their homes. Cooke is planning on staying as the Schroeders are planning on leaving.
"We're all staying at our Conway home. It's a two bedroom. We've got six head of people and four dogs, five dogs. It's OK though. We love it and we love them," Brea Snelling (right) says embracing Judy Cooke at Cooke's Jackson Bluff community home on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. "You know what they say - company is like fish and after two or three days it's time to go," Cooke says. As friends and family gather at her Jackson Bluff home to clear trees and help with the mud out, her neighbors Gayle and Rod Schroeder are tossing most of their belongings in a fire in their back yard. The small, tight-knit community on the Waccamaw River was flooded after Hurricane Matthew swept through the area in October. Cooke and the Schroeders use waterlines to mark at least two feet of river in their homes.
Rod Schroeder throws more of his stuff on a fire on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. He is planning on destroying his Jackson Bluff home, raising it and then selling it. He and his wife Gayle said they have one storage unit that's filled to capacity and have no where to keep anything else while they make plans for their future. As the Schroeders toss and burn their stuff, their neighbor Judy Cooke is making plans to stay. The small, tight-knit community on the Waccamaw River was flooded after Hurricane Matthew swept through the area in October. Cooke and the Schroeders use waterlines to mark at least two feet of river in their homes.
Emma Clark and Taylor Clark play on fallen trees in Judy Cooke's backyard. The kitchen window screen has been slit and Cooke found evidence of a raccoon that had pillaged through her belongings, picked and eaten a lot of food left in her flooded home in the Jackson Bluff community of Horry County. "I guess we had a raccoon for a roommate for a couple of days. I was going to say a hungry one, but looking at everything he ate, he wash't hungry for long," Cooke said on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. As friends and family gather at her Jackson Bluff home to clear trees and help with the mud out, her neighbors Gayle and Rod Schroeder are tossing most of their belongings in a fire in their back yard. The small, tight-knit community on the Waccamaw River was flooded after Hurricane Matthew swept through the area in October. Cooke and the Schroeders use waterlines to mark at least two feet of river in their homes.
Judy Cooke flips through pictures on her phone to find one of the few shots of Wishbone. "He was me, you know. Every where I went, he was right here with me. Now he's gone," Wishbone had been showing signs of illness as Hurricane Matthew approached. He died a few days after the storm and was buried on a friend's property because the water was still flooded at her home in the Jackson Bluff community.
Rod Schroeder tosses more and more on a pile to burn in his backyard on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. He is planning on destroying his Jackson Bluff home, raising it and then selling it. He and his wife Gayle said they have one storage unit that's filled to capacity and have no where to keep anything else while they make plans for their future. As the Schroeders toss and burn their stuff, their neighbor Judy Cooke is making plans to stay. The small, tight-knit community on the Waccamaw River was flooded after Hurricane Matthew swept through the area in October. Cooke and the Schroeders use waterlines to mark at least two feet of river in their homes.
Muddy water lines are on homes and sheds in the Jackson Bluff community of Horry County on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
"I've had that since I was 18. That was in my first apartment," Gayle Schroeder (left) says of a carving knife while she and Madison Honklin throw away everything in the kitchen in their Jackson Bluff home on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. The small, tight-knit community on the Waccamaw River was flooded after Hurricane Matthew swept through the area in October. The Schroeders and neighbor Judy Cooke use waterlines to mark at least two feet of river in their homes. Cooke is planning on staying as the Schroeders are planning on leaving.
"There's no way to save it. The whole thing, the walls, are all damaged. We'd have to rebuild it anyway. You can't live like this," Robert Schroeder says looking at the flood damage in their Jackson Bluff home on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. The small, tight-knit community on the Waccamaw River was flooded after Hurricane Matthew swept through the area in October. The Schroeders and neighbor Judy Cooke use waterlines to mark at least two feet of river in their homes. Cooke is planning on staying as the Schroeders are planning on leaving.
Judy Cooke's door is decorated for Halloween on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. As friends and family gather at her Jackson Bluff home to clear trees and help with the mud out, her neighbors Gayle and Rod Schroeder are tossing most of their belongings in a fire in their back yard. The small, tight-knit community on the Waccamaw River was flooded after Hurricane Matthew swept through the area in October. Cooke and the Schroeders use waterlines to mark at least two feet of river in their homes.
Children take a break from picking up limbs to four-wheeling and playing in the mud at Judy Cooke's home on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. As friends and family gather at her Jackson Bluff home to clear trees and help with the mud out, her neighbors Gayle and Rod Schroeder are tossing most of their belongings in a fire in their back yard. The small, tight-knit community on the Waccamaw River was flooded after Hurricane Matthew swept through the area in October. Cooke and the Schroeders use waterlines to mark at least two feet of river in their homes.
"This is Jack," Judy Cooke says as tears well in her eyes. "I didn't have any pictures of Wishbone because of the flood. We had to leave so fast I didn't have time." Wishbone had been showing signs of illness as Hurricane Matthew approached. He died a few days after the storm and was buried on a friend's property because the water was still flooded at her home in the Jackson Bluff community. Jack had died last year, Cooke said of some illness he contracted from the flood waters last year.
Rod Schroeder carries out soggy wall panels on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. He is planning on destroying his Jackson Bluff home, raising it and then selling it. He and his wife Gayle said they have one storage unit that's filled to capacity and have no where to keep anything else while they make plans for their future. As the Schroeders toss and burn their stuff, their neighbor Judy Cooke is making plans to stay. The small, tight-knit community on the Waccamaw River was flooded after Hurricane Matthew swept through the area in October. Cooke and the Schroeders use waterlines to mark at least two feet of river in their homes.
Rod Schroeder hauls out a flooded washing machine through his empty home on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. He is planning on destroying his Jackson Bluff home, raising it and then selling it. He and his wife Gayle said they have one storage unit that's filled to capacity and have no where to keep anything else while they make plans for their future. As the Schroeders toss and burn their stuff, their neighbor Judy Cooke is making plans to stay. The small, tight-knit community on the Waccamaw River was flooded after Hurricane Matthew swept through the area in October. Cooke and the Schroeders use waterlines to mark at least two feet of river in their homes.
The Schroeders are stacking up stuff from their flood damaged home in the Jackson Bluff community on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. The small, tight-knit community on the Waccamaw River was flooded after Hurricane Matthew swept through the area in October. The Schroeders and neighbor Judy Cooke use waterlines to mark at least two feet of river in their homes. Cooke is planning on staying as the Schroeders are planning on leaving.
"There is no plan B," Gayle Schroeder (left) says of giving up on the Waccamaw River life but not knowing what's next as she sits on her porch steps with Madison Honklin at Jackson Bluff on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Schroeder said she's bewildered facing another flood just a year apart and she's decided to leave their river home for good.
"Hey, get out of my yard," Rod Schroeder teases family members stopping by his home on the Waccamaw River at Jackson Bluff on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
The small, tight-knit community of about 20 homes are all facing severe flooding as the Waccamaw River rises at Jackson Bluff on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Most homes are surrounded by river water, but a few have already taken on water.
Robert Schroeder carries his parents' stuff to the landing at Jackson Bluff as they prepare to leave their home of 15-plus years on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. His mother Gayle Schroeder said she's bewildered facing another flood just a year apart and she's decided to leave their Waccamaw River home for good.
The small, tight-knit community of about 20 homes are all facing severe flooding as the Waccamaw River rises at Jackson Bluff on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Most homes are surrounded by river water, but a few have already taken on water.
The small, tight-knit community of about 20 homes are all facing severe flooding as the Waccamaw River rises at Jackson Bluff on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Most homes are surrounded by river water, but a few have already taken on water.
The small, tight-knit community of about 20 homes are all facing severe flooding as the Waccamaw River rises at Jackson Bluff on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Most homes are surrounded by river water, but a few have already taken on water.
The small, tight-knit community of about 20 homes are all facing severe flooding as the Waccamaw River rises at Jackson Bluff on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Most homes are surrounded by river water, but a few have already taken on water.
Judy Cooke is one of the the small, tight-knit community members of about 20 homes are all facing severe flooding as the Waccamaw River rises at Jackson Bluff on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Most homes are surrounded by river water, but a few have already taken on water.
The small, tight-knit community of about 20 homes are all facing severe flooding as the Waccamaw River rises at Jackson Bluff on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Most homes are surrounded by river water, but a few have already taken on water.
The small, tight-knit community of about 20 homes are all facing severe flooding as the Waccamaw River rises at Jackson Bluff on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Most homes are surrounded by river water, but a few have already taken on water.
