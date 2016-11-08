What is a successful night for the Richland County Election Commission?

Director of the Richland county elections commission explains what a successful night looks like in the process of counting votes
mwalsh@thestate.com

Latest News

CJ Cummings on setting world record

Beaufort weightlifter CJ Cummings, 16, talks, on Nov. 2, 2016, about setting the new youth world record for the clean and jerk of 182kg/401lb at the 2016 Youth Worlds weightlifting competition in Penang, Malaysia.

Latest News

Hunting bear in South Carolina

Bear hunting is a big tradition that attracts sportsmen from around the southeast to South Carolina. Hunters are allowed to hunt bear for one week out of the year. The hunt involves dogs that track the bear and corner it until the hunting party can arrive.

Editor's Choice Videos