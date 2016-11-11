Mother of suspect in 7 killings says he is 'not a monster'

1:53 Schools in Denmark-Olar are old and inadequate, a problem in many rural districts Pause

3:05 How DSS failed Robert Guinyard, Jr.

1:05 Zack Bailey raises his game playing familiar position

1:11 Students march to honor veterans

2:04 Jalek Felton discusses importance of playing at North Carolina

0:50 How winning helps South Carolina in the recruiting process

2:29 Gamecock commit Tavyn Jackson and his many talents

0:40 Jake Bentley 'handles the moment very well'

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel