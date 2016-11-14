Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

In his first news conference since the election, President Barack Obama described his plan for a smooth transition of power to president-elect Donald Trump even if the Constitution does not explicitly require such help. "This office is bigger than any one person," said Obama. He added that the United States will continue to be an example to the world, and while he does have concerns about a Trump presidency, his hope is that Trump will make things better for everyone.
