David Soto can skin a deer so fast, that the processor he works at sells knives called "the David Blade" for $25.
Soto became an internet sensation after videos of him skinning deer went viral in 2014 attracting millions of viewers.
He gained the skill working at Peach Orchard Deer Processing in Dalzell, S.C. where thousands of deer are processed every year in the fall months when deer hunting season in South Carolina is at its peak.
The processor has been in buisness for 15 years and makes popular items such as snack sticks, jerkey and sausage out of venison.
