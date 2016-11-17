A tour of a new mobile home for October 2015 flood survivors.

Firefighters battle terrain and winds in an attempt to corral a fire of about 1,000 acres that has been burning since Sunday in the mountains of North Carolina. Wildfires are also burning in the mountains of South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia, which are affecting air quality in the Midlands.
Beaufort weightlifter CJ Cummings, 16, talks, on Nov. 2, 2016, about setting the new youth world record for the clean and jerk of 182kg/401lb at the 2016 Youth Worlds weightlifting competition in Penang, Malaysia.
A judge is ordering the city of Orlando, Fla., to release audio recordings of the Pulse nightclub gunman talking to police dispatchers and negotiators. Circuit Judge Margaret Schreiber on Monday ordered that calls made by shooter Omar Mateen during the June massacre be made public immediately.
Released video from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office shows bus monitor Lillian Jackson abusing the 4-year-old victim numerous times between September 2014 and February 2015. The mother of the child is suing her former employer Durham School Services and Beaufort County School District.