Coffee’s slow, so customer screams ‘Trump’ at Starbucks’ employee in viral video

A video of an encounter at a Starbucks near the University of Miami Wednesday afternoon showing a man screaming “Trump” (referring to President-elect Donald Trump) at an employee after he said it took too long for his order was gaining traction on Twitter.
Jorge de Cárdenas posted the video at about 5 p.m. with the message: “#trump supporter in #miami @Starbucks attacks & threatens patrons & staff bc coffee took too long, blames anti-white “discrimination.”
#trump supporter in #miami @Starbucks attacks & threatens patrons & staff bc coffee took too long, blames anti-white "discrimination" pic.twitter.com/HRj9EahrMy— jorge de cárdenas (@Jbdcl) November 16, 2016
The nearly two-minute video starts with a man, dressed in a button-down shirt with a vest and jeans and carrying what appeared to be files, asking for his money back.
“You’re trash,” he said to the female cashier. “Cause I voted for Trump. Trump. You lost, now give me my money back. You’re garbage. You’re complete trash.”
He then asked for the employee’s name, so he could report her to Starbucks.
Another man, who was also a customer, came to the employee’s defense and screamed back at the man.
“You want to talk like that, take it outside,” he said.
Those men then went at it for nearly a minute.
De Cárdenas told the Miami New Times that he thought the two men “almost came to blows.”
The fight comes as the nation copes with reports of increased hate crimes after Trump was elected.
