Myrtle Beach’s Sessions building legacy off the court through giving

3:09 Gov. Haley: Thrilled Trump won but there's work for Republicans to do Pause

1:16 A tour of a new mobile home for October 2015 flood survivors

6:48 Fork & Goal: Catamount Shoulder boulders

3:26 Turkey 101

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

1:33 Donald Trump, elected 45th POTUS, gives his victory speech

1:14 What is a successful night for the Richland County Election Commission?

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline