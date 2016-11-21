Firefighters give safety tips to prevent turkey fryer fires

In his first news conference since the election, President Barack Obama described his plan for a smooth transition of power to president-elect Donald Trump even if the Constitution does not explicitly require such help. "This office is bigger than any one person," said Obama. He added that the United States will continue to be an example to the world, and while he does have concerns about a Trump presidency, his hope is that Trump will make things better for everyone.
Firefighters battle terrain and winds in an attempt to corral a fire of about 1,000 acres that has been burning since Sunday in the mountains of North Carolina. Wildfires are also burning in the mountains of South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia, which are affecting air quality in the Midlands.
Beaufort weightlifter CJ Cummings, 16, talks, on Nov. 2, 2016, about setting the new youth world record for the clean and jerk of 182kg/401lb at the 2016 Youth Worlds weightlifting competition in Penang, Malaysia.