Second board member quits Richland Rec Commission

A second board member of the embattled Richland County Recreation Commission has resigned, bringing the number of remaining commissioners to five.
Board secretary Weston Furgess Jr. turned in a resignation letter Friday announcing he was stepping down, said David Stringer, human resources director for commission.
While the commission did not publicize Furgess’ resignation, his name plate noticeably was absent from the board dais during Monday’s commission meeting.
Furgess is the second board member to quit in recent weeks since Gov. Nikki Haley moved to fire the commission’s seven-member board. Board members can appeal Haley’s decision to remove them later this month.
Haley acted at the urging of local legislators after months of lawsuits alleging sexual harassment by recreation director James Brown III, Brown retired last month after he was indicted for misconduct in office.
Wilbert Lewis resigned on Nov. 15. He was not one of the five board members that some of state legislators accused of allowing unwarranted pay raises and widespread nepotism at the commission.
Furgess was among the five board members that 10 state legislators on the Richland County delegation called on to quit or be removed in September. The other four include board chair J. Marie Green, vice chair Barbara Mickens, George Martin Jr. and Joseph Weeks.
Lewis and commissioner Thomas Clark were not among those who legislators called on to quit. Both had been more critical of Brown.
Furgess’ appointment was set to expire on Feb. 27, 2020. He had served since Feb. 27, 2010. The remaining commissioners declined to comment on Furgess’ resignation on Monday. His resignation letter was not immediately available.
