Loving was their name, loving was their crime

3:05 Coach Dawn Staley after game against Maine Pause

2:40 Gamecock fans burn 30-foot tall Tiger

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump

2:29 Ben Boulware on Dowdle, Bentley: Those guys will probably turn USC around

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

2:08 Lula Drake Wine Parlour on Main Street

2:22 Fatal shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

1:00 3 things we learned from South Carolina vs. Western Carolina