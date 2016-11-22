Cam Newton feeds 800 kids, does Mannequin challenge

While speaking at the Federalist Society’s annual National Lawyers Convention, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley admitted that she wasn't always the biggest cheerleader of President-elect Donald Trump but that she voted for him and was thrilled he won. She also told other Republicans that his win was not an affirmation of how the GOP conducts itself and urged others to "go back to basics."
Firefighters battle terrain and winds in an attempt to corral a fire of about 1,000 acres that has been burning since Sunday in the mountains of North Carolina. Wildfires are also burning in the mountains of South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia, which are affecting air quality in the Midlands.