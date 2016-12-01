Decorating the Governor's Mansion for the holidays

The Columbia Garden Club decked the Governor's Mansion's halls this week as it prepares for a Christmas Open House Monday.
Sean Rayford / The State

Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting

After nine parishioners were shot to death June, 17, 2015 at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, suspected shooter Dylann Roof was arrested in North Carolina the next day. Since then, Roof has appeared in court several times, ranging from his initial bond hearing to being granted a request to represent himself at his federal death penalty trial.

Gov. Haley: Thrilled Trump won but there's work for Republicans to do

While speaking at the Federalist Society’s annual National Lawyers Convention, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley admitted that she wasn't always the biggest cheerleader of President-elect Donald Trump but that she voted for him and was thrilled he won. She also told other Republicans that his win was not an affirmation of how the GOP conducts itself and urged others to "go back to basics."

