Swinney on his players going pro, academics

Clemson's head coach Dabo Swinney talks about his players that are headed the the NFL, and their academics.
mwalsh@thestate.com

Latest News

Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting

After nine parishioners were shot to death June, 17, 2015 at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, suspected shooter Dylann Roof was arrested in North Carolina the next day. Since then, Roof has appeared in court several times, ranging from his initial bond hearing to being granted a request to represent himself at his federal death penalty trial.

Editor's Choice Videos