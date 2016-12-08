A barbecue king’s children struggle to overcome the taint of his racist past

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016 Pause

1:24 What Shawn Elliott leaving means for the South Carolina Gamecocks

1:25 Bond hearing for woman accused in hit-and -run death of Benedict basketball player

1:21 Winning students get new shoes from USC Coach Dawn Staley

1:56 Clemson's Carlos Watkins says Tigers are battle tested entering CFB

2:39 How a Heisman voter judges the candidates

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

1:22 Chapin football player eats a cricket before every game

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail