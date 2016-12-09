Did Russia meddle in U.S. election? Obama may keep answer secret, official says

2:23 Has a Black president changed America? Pause

11:03 Trump thanks supporters at Fayetteville rally

1:27 Trump supporters arrive early for Fayetteville 'Thank You' rally

1:33 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting

0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

0:50 SC Sen. Clementa Pinckney greets parishioners at Mother Emanuel

3:18 Spurrier in vintage form speaking at College Football Awards show

1:24 What Shawn Elliott leaving means for the South Carolina Gamecocks

0:36 Dylann Roof enters church wearing fanny pack holster