December 13, 2016 9:05 AM

Smoke forces evacuation of downtown Columbia high-rise

By Teddy Kulmala

COLUMBIA, SC

Smoke from a heating and air conditioning unit forced the evacuation of a high-rise in downtown Columbia Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters evacuated the Capitol Center building, located at 1201 Main St., after reports of haze inside the building just after 8 a.m., according to Capt. Brick Lewis of the Columbia Fire Department.

Crews determined there was no fire and that the smoke was coming from a heating and air conditioning unit, Lewis said. No injuries were reported.

The northbound lanes of Gervais Street between Assembly and Lady streets were closed but have since reopened.

