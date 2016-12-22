Dangers of extreme cold temperatures: Know the signs of frostbite

Lugoff-Elgin student-athlete Chandler Barrett captured this alley-oop windmill dunk by Spartanburg Day standout Zion Williamson on Friday night. Spartanburg Day defeated Ben Lippen 78-40. Williamson scored 35 points and had 16 rebounds, and the dunk was the No. 1 top play on ESPN SportsCenter's daily Top 10 list.
Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics, discusses the painful swelling of glands and other more serious symptoms of this viral infection.
Mike Dawson, executive director of River Alliance, talks about the upcoming Saluda Riverwalk, a Richland County project that is finally going to be built. The three mile long project, is a section of the Three Rivers Greenway stretching from I-26, past the zoo to the confluence with the Broad River.
Authorities released a video Friday showing Dylann Roof confessing to the shooting death of nine people at a Charleston church last year. This is the first time since testimony in the death penalty trial, the jury got to hear his voice. The video confession was taken by the FBI at the Shelby, N.C., police department where he was being held after he was arrested.
Authorities released a video Friday showing Dylann Roof confessing to the shooting death of nine people at a Charleston church last year. This is the first time since testimony in the death penalty trial, the jury got to hear his voice. The video confession was taken by the FBI at the Shelby, N.C., police department where he was being held after he was arrested.
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney expresses his affection for the players on his team during various press conferences in the 2016 NCAA Football season, and from the 2016 National Championship loss to Alabama.
VIDEO: President-elect Donald Trump expresses his gratitude to North Carolina supporters for helping him to victory as he carried the battleground state in the recent election during a "Thank You," rally at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, N.C. He also spoke about his plans for rebuilding the military and helping veterans, which was popular in the city that houses Ft. Bragg, one of the largest Army bases in the country.