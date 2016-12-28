Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

Thanks to a joint effort between community organizers, generous donors and Hobby Lobby, the Feed the Hungry ministry is able to serve up to 1,000 York County families in need for the Christmas season. The ministry held a "God's Grace" event Wednesday in the First Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill.
At the Hilton Head Town Council meeting Dec. 20, the man in charge of hurricane recovery on the island, Charles Cousins, talked about the latest sinkhole in Hilton Head Plantation, and why more are expected.
Lugoff-Elgin student-athlete Chandler Barrett captured this alley-oop windmill dunk by Spartanburg Day standout Zion Williamson on Friday night. Spartanburg Day defeated Ben Lippen 78-40. Williamson scored 35 points and had 16 rebounds, and the dunk was the No. 1 top play on ESPN SportsCenter's daily Top 10 list.
Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics, discusses the painful swelling of glands and other more serious symptoms of this viral infection.
Mike Dawson, executive director of River Alliance, talks about the upcoming Saluda Riverwalk, a Richland County project that is finally going to be built. The three mile long project, is a section of the Three Rivers Greenway stretching from I-26, past the zoo to the confluence with the Broad River.
Authorities released a video Friday showing Dylann Roof confessing to the shooting death of nine people at a Charleston church last year. This is the first time since testimony in the death penalty trial, the jury got to hear his voice. The video confession was taken by the FBI at the Shelby, N.C., police department where he was being held after he was arrested.
