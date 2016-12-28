Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

USC Gamecocks face the South Florida Bulls. Chef Ramone Dickerson's recipes evoke the spice and flavor of the Tampa Bay area

What is mumps and how does it spread?

Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics, discusses the painful swelling of glands and other more serious symptoms of this viral infection.

A look at the upcoming Saluda Riverwalk

Mike Dawson, executive director of River Alliance, talks about the upcoming Saluda Riverwalk, a Richland County project that is finally going to be built. The three mile long project, is a section of the Three Rivers Greenway stretching from I-26, past the zoo to the confluence with the Broad River.

Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

Authorities released a video Friday showing Dylann Roof confessing to the shooting death of nine people at a Charleston church last year. This is the first time since testimony in the death penalty trial, the jury got to hear his voice. The video confession was taken by the FBI at the Shelby, N.C., police department where he was being held after he was arrested.

