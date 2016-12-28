Flu shot interview with Dr. Teresa Foo with DHEC

Do you know the symptoms of the flu and how to prevent it? Dr. Teresa Foo with SC DHEC breaks down the basics of the flu.
What is mumps and how does it spread?

Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics, discusses the painful swelling of glands and other more serious symptoms of this viral infection.

A look at the upcoming Saluda Riverwalk

Mike Dawson, executive director of River Alliance, talks about the upcoming Saluda Riverwalk, a Richland County project that is finally going to be built. The three mile long project, is a section of the Three Rivers Greenway stretching from I-26, past the zoo to the confluence with the Broad River.

