Flu shot interview with Dr. Teresa Foo with DHEC

Small, concealable pistols are the most popular type of gun this holiday season said Hugh Dilson of Hardeeville's Palmetto Indoor Range on Dec. 14. And the best-selling pistol of all, he said, is the venerable .38 Special revolver.
Thanks to a joint effort between community organizers, generous donors and Hobby Lobby, the Feed the Hungry ministry is able to serve up to 1,000 York County families in need for the Christmas season. The ministry held a "God's Grace" event Wednesday in the First Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill.
At the Hilton Head Town Council meeting Dec. 20, the man in charge of hurricane recovery on the island, Charles Cousins, talked about the latest sinkhole in Hilton Head Plantation, and why more are expected.
Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics, discusses the painful swelling of glands and other more serious symptoms of this viral infection.
Mike Dawson, executive director of River Alliance, talks about the upcoming Saluda Riverwalk, a Richland County project that is finally going to be built. The three mile long project, is a section of the Three Rivers Greenway stretching from I-26, past the zoo to the confluence with the Broad River.