Cameras capture Dollar General armed robbery

Deputies are searching for suspects in a Dec. 24 armed robbery of Dollar General, 1901 Bluff Road.
Richland County Sheriff's Department

Latest News

2016's Worst Red-Light Runners

American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.

Latest News

What is mumps and how does it spread?

Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics, discusses the painful swelling of glands and other more serious symptoms of this viral infection.

Editor's Choice Videos