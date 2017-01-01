Ban on phones, bags at Lexington County court center could end soon

Incoming Lexington County Clerk of Court Lisa Comer is seeking to end a ban on bringing bags and cellphones into the county Judicial Center.
Comer wants to scrap the restrictions as she takes charge of overseeing a building where major criminal trials and related legal proceedings take place.
Repeal awaits the go-ahead from Sheriff Jay Koon. who is assessing its impact. “I want to make sure we’re all good to go with it,” he said.
Koon’s role is advisory, but Comer intends to abide by his decision.
If adopted, the change would end a 16-month ban on members of the public taking cellphones, purses, backpacks, baby strollers and other bags into the facility.
Those restrictions were adopted by former clerk Beth Carrigg for extra security protection.
Carrigg imposed the limits to prevent weapons hidden in bags and use of phones to interrupt proceedings.
But the ban often inconvenienced families needing to stay in touch, particularly for child care, Comer said.
“We are confident the average citizen coming in won’t disrupt proceedings,” she said.
The ban didn’t apply to deputies, courthouse staff, lawyers and judges.
Comer plans to give deputies who provide security the discretion to bar things judged to be dangerous. Guns, knives and anything regarded as a weapon will remain taboo.
Items would continue to go through X-ray equipment and can be searched as owners walk through metal detectors.
That’s similar to what’s done in courts in adjoining Richland County. And anyone who attends Lexington County Council meetings goes through a metal detector, with bags subject to search.
Comer will consider restoring restrictions on what’s allowed to be brought into the building if law enforcement raises new concerns.
“If it becomes a problem, we’ll revisit that,” she said.
Taking charge
All but one Lexington County officials elected Nov. 8 will be sworn into office Tuesday.
The ceremony will be at 6 p.m. at the county administration building, 212 S. Lake Drive, Lexington
Those taking office are County Council members Scott Whetstone of Swansea, Darrell Hudson of Lexington, Debbie Summers of Springdale, Bobby Keisler of Red Bank and Erin Long Bergeson of Chapin, along with Sheriff Jay Koon, Clerk of Court Lisa Comer, Coroner Margaret Fisher and Register of Deeds Tina Guerry.
Summers, Keisler, Koon and Fisher were re-elected, while the others are newcomers.
Solicitor-elect Rick Hubbard takes office Jan. 11.
