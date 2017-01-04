Clemson's Ben Boulware explains Christian Wilkins grab vs. OSU

Hilton Head Island charter boat Capt. Chip Michalove at Outcast Sport Fishing tagged and released a great white shark on Dec. 31, 2016 off the coast. Micahlove posted the video of the female shark, which he estimated to be 16-feet in length, to his YouTube channel on Jan. 1, 2017.
USC President Harris Pastides announced he plans to take guitar lessons in 2017 and play a Jimi Hendrix version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Williams-Brice Stadium. Pastides' goal is part of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina's Live Fearless campaign.
American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.
Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60. She is best known for her role as as the iconic Princess Leia, and later went on to establish herself as an author and screenwriter. Fisher suffered a heart attack Dec. 23 on a flight between London and Los Angeles.