Latest News

January 28, 2017 12:19 PM

USA Today puts the spotlight on Lowcountry town

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

What’s the most picturesque small town in South Carolina?

If you ask USA Today, they’ll say Bluffton.

And with the enormous number of photos taken and shared by our readers, we tend to agree.

The town was highlighted, along with 49 others, in USA Today’s recent look at Picturesque Small Towns in Every State.

What towns were featured from our neighboring states?

Georgia: Macon

North Carolina: Waynesville

Tennessee: Bell Buckle

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/

Related content

Latest News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos