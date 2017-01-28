USA Today puts the spotlight on Lowcountry town

What’s the most picturesque small town in South Carolina?
If you ask USA Today, they’ll say Bluffton.
And with the enormous number of photos taken and shared by our readers, we tend to agree.
The town was highlighted, along with 49 others, in USA Today’s recent look at Picturesque Small Towns in Every State.
What towns were featured from our neighboring states?
Georgia: Macon
North Carolina: Waynesville
Tennessee: Bell Buckle
Graham Cawthon
