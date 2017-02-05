Super Bowl LI proves dramatic on the field, inclusive in commercials

1:02 Police: Columbia firefighter wanted for questioning in fatal arson Pause

1:08 President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS justice

1:03 UNC coach Roy Williams bashes HB2 after win in Greensboro

2:50 The time Melvin Watson contemplated a transfer from South Carolina

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

1:19 Settlement announced for case against Horry County Police Department

1:23 Undocumented USC student worries about deportation before graduation