Kershaw County's newest K9 needs a name

Jason Hurdich is a certified deaf interpreter. He became a sensation with his enthusiastic and emotional signing at former Gov. Nikki Haley's televised press conferences in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. On Feb. 2, 2017, Hurdich, who is is deaf and who also has interpreted for former President Barack Obama, drove from Charleston to meet Whale Branch Early College High School student Ambriance Lamar. The 18-year-old student with a 4.25 is not deaf but speaks only with sign language. Hurdich says he had to meet Lamar after reading her incredible story, which includes getting a personal letter from Obama last month.