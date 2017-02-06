Kershaw County's newest K9 needs a name

Kershaw County Deputy Justin Spivey bonds with the sheriff department's newest K9. The dog does not have a name yet, but Kershaw County elementary school students have a chance to name him.
Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

