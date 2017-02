Time for healing in America, Sen. Scott tells Senate as he calls for Sessions confirmation

1:53 That view though: Take a peek inside Beaufort's Anchorage 1770 Pause

0:58 Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

1:01 Sindarius Thornwell South Carolina's leader

1:19 Former morgue on Bull Street may become restaurant

2:17 Will Muschamp discusses 2017 signees, recruiting strategy

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

1:31 Jeff Dillman embraces opportunity to work for Gamecocks