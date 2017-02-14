Meet one of the most hated students on one of America’s most conservative campuses

0:47 Beaufort wife: I wanted him to have 'best kidney he could possibly have' Pause

1:24 Dramatic footage of New Orleans tornado as it tears through warehouse

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE raids

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns

1:53 Schools in Denmark-Olar are old and inadequate, a problem in many rural districts

4:07 Gamecocks react after loss to UConn

1:28 Richland deputies aim to mend relationships

32:52 Senator Scott speaks on Rule 19, race, and Sen. Sessions

0:54 South Carolina baseball preview: 3 storylines for 2017