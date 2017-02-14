A love story for the ages

Sen. Jeff Sessions was sworn in as attorney general on Thursday morning. "He's devoted his life to the cause of justice and believes deeply that all people are equals in the eyes of the law," President Trump said about Sessions.
Limestone College student Sierra Wright thought she was participating in a free throw contest when she was surprised by her husband, Pfc. Kentrell Goodwin Tuesday night. Goodwin had just returned home from a tour in South Korea.
The three-story Tabby mansion boasts breathtaking Revolutionary-war architecture, with massive pillars, three large southern-style porches and stunning waterfront views of the Beaufort River. Sitting at the edge of downtown, the monstrous structure has withstood the test of time through wars and hurricanes. Check out Anchorage 1770 for yourself.
The U.S. Senate voted to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., when she tried to read a 1986 letter from Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow, Coretta Scott King Tuesday. The letter criticized Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., who is President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. attorney general.