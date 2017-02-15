Reports of tornado damage near Conway

Emergency officials are responding to reports of trees downed and roof damage in the Conway area after strong winds moved through Horry county ahead of a rain storm Wednesday.
No tornado warnings were issued from the National Weather Service, and the agency is sending investigators into the area to determine whether the strong wind gusts were in fact tornadoes.
Brian Van Aernem of the Horry County Fire Department confirmed that damage was reported in the area from Allsbrook Through Red Bluff near Conway, and heading north on Highway 905.
Downed trees and damage is also reported on Hucks Road, and a barn was damaged on Adrian Highway.
There are no reports of injuries.
Several power trucks are on their way to the impacted area, including Highway 22 where five outages have about 1,200 residents without power.
Cherry Hill area of #Horry Units reporting multiple homes/buildings had roofs blown off. Power lines down across the area hampering response— Carolina Scanner (@CarolinaScanner) February 15, 2017
Horry Electric Cooperative reports they have received 265 calls in the last hour.
Electric provider Santee Cooper reported 25 customers without power in the Carolina Forest area, less than five near Little River and more than 40 north of Conway. The company estimated in its storm center that power would be restored between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Steve Pfaff, NWS meteorologist in Wilmington, said they have received unconfirmed reports of possible tornadoes in the Longwood and Shallotte areas.
"We're gonna send a team out tomorrow morning to see if there was in fact a tornado or not," Pfaff said.
"The bulk of the severe weather has moved out of the area. There's still parts of South Carolina, Moncks Corner and whatnot, that people should be aware of," Pfaff said.
"If people do encounter any damage, just be aware there could be downed power lines and areas where it may be unsafe," Pfaff said.
The Sun News has a news crew on the way to the scene, check back for updates.
