How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?

When it comes to getting a kidney transplant, the "norm" is for the new kidney to come from a cadaver. That's what Paul Bauer of Beaufort told us Feb. 7, 2017. But when Bauer's wife, Leslie, learned that, if given the option, it's better to receive a "live" kidney, she said "it was a no-brainer" to donate hers to Paul once she found out she was a match.