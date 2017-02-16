How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?

Homeowners on Lee Street and in the neighborhood near the University of South Carolina raised concerns in March of 2015 about overcrowding, drunken parties and parking due to an influx of college students moving to the area in the last two decades.
When it comes to getting a kidney transplant, the "norm" is for the new kidney to come from a cadaver. That's what Paul Bauer of Beaufort told us Feb. 7, 2017. But when Bauer's wife, Leslie, learned that, if given the option, it's better to receive a "live" kidney, she said "it was a no-brainer" to donate hers to Paul once she found out she was a match.
Sen. Jeff Sessions was sworn in as attorney general on Thursday morning. "He's devoted his life to the cause of justice and believes deeply that all people are equals in the eyes of the law," President Trump said about Sessions.
Limestone College student Sierra Wright thought she was participating in a free throw contest when she was surprised by her husband, Pfc. Kentrell Goodwin Tuesday night. Goodwin had just returned home from a tour in South Korea.
Danny Clyburn Jr., a former Major League baseball player from Lancaster, was gunned down five years ago while home on a visit. Co-workers of his father, who worked in maintenance at Weddington High School in North Carolina, collected money for the tombstone.