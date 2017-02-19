Brother of NFL star charged with rape, cyberstalking and assault

2:29 South Carolina's oldest military museum offers rich history Pause

3:26 Chad Holbrook recaps series with UNC Greensboro

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

2:51 Gamecocks count down to postseason play

2:03 Connor Shaw back running, throwing, preparing for 2017 NFL season

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

3:03 USC recognizes Skai Moore, Jake Bentley, team leaders

0:48 Wyman Oxner of SC Alimony Reform explains why his group is against permanent alimony