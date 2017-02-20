Boutique hotel trend means ‘outside world’ has discovered Columbia

0:44 Caddy at SC golf course sees drowning fawn, jumps into pond filled with gators Pause

2:29 South Carolina's oldest military museum offers rich history

1:38 Recruiting analysis: Top USC 2018 target Xavier Thomas

1:39 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson discusses recruiting, USC visit

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

0:42 Gamecocks' Sindarius Thornwell on facing Florida on the road

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants