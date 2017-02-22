Penn State football team shows off dance choreography

Fishermen off the coast of Hilton Head this week spotted a giant Manta ray, which Chip Michalove, owner of Outcast Sport Fishing, estimated at 16-feet from wing to wing. Anglers did not catch the devil ray, long the feared subject of seafaring lore despite its tranquil nature.
The Little Steps Daycare and Preschool in Bluffton closed Thursday in support of the national Day Without Immigrants strike. The daycare let parents know about the closure Wednesday evening, leaving many parents struggling to find substitute care.
Homeowners on Lee Street and in the neighborhood near the University of South Carolina raised concerns in March of 2015 about overcrowding, drunken parties and parking due to an influx of college students moving to the area in the last two decades.