Margaritaville melee caused by man who had cocaine, stabbed himself with glass, police say

Police recently released a report outlining the details of a scare Sunday night inside the Myrtle Beach Margaritaville that sent guests running in a panic.
Myrtle Beach police were called to the restaurant at 1114 Celebrity Circle within Broadway at the Beach about 7:50 p.m. Sunday in reference to a disorderly subject, a report says.
Police swarmed the scene, according to previous statements from guests, and arriving officers noted in the report that police had detained 31-year-old Emmanuel Germaine Godbolt, according to the report.
Authorities spoke with one witness who said the suspect had been at the restaurant for about four hours. The witness said he tried to make small talk with the suspect, but that Godbolt seemed “confused and very paranoid,” the report says.
The witness told police he tried to tell Godbolt that he should leave and that security was coming, but Godbolt wouldn’t leave.
The suspect then tried to jump over the bar once security came, police said. Next, the suspect grabbed a glass, broke it on a table, and as security moved in, “the offender then started to stab himself with the glass,” according to the report.
The witness said he grabbed the suspect from behind, then let go of him, so security could try to detain him.
Police also spoke with a security guard who said she got a call about the suspect and said the staff was trying to detain him when she arrived. She said she and another guard with her jumped into the fray and tried to detain the suspect also, according to the report.
The suspect broke away and the guard said she used pepper spray on him, and then police arrived, officers said.
Another witness told police before the scuffle that the suspect asked him “where he could do some ‘coke,’” the report says.
“The witness told the offender to go away and that’s when the offender flashed a bag in front of the witness’ face and asked him if he wanted him to sell him some ‘purp,’” according to the report.
The witness said he then walked away from the suspect.
Police said a manager at the restaurant estimated that more than $2,000 in damage was done in the scuffle.
Officers said during a search of the suspect, that a bag of cocaine and a bag of marijuana were each found, the report says.
Godbolt was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, second offense, disorderly conduct, and damage to property, according to the Myrtle Beach police report.
