Police, prosecutors say fatal S.C. nightclub shooting was ‘self defense’

No charges will be filed in the January shooting death of a Chester man by the 76-year-old owner of a Rock Hill nightclub after police and prosecutors ruled the shooting as self-defense, authorities said.
Christopher Elkins, 28, was shot around 1 a.m. Jan 15 after an altercation at the Hideaway Club on Baskins Road, just outside the Rock Hill city limits.
Elkins and others were asked to leave the private club and escorted to the parking lot by employees, but Elkins came back to the club, police said.
The club owner, identified by police as Elijah “Mac” Teal, was assaulted by Elkins, and then the owner shot Elkins, police said.
Elkins hit Teal in the head first, police announced Friday after an investigation that they said involved talking to more than 40 witnesses.
“After a thorough review of the facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting, both the sheriff’s office and the solicitor’s office concluded that the shooting was a justified act of legal self-defense,” said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.
“After weighing the accounts of more than 40 witnesses, it was determined that 76-year-old Elijah McClendon “Mac” Teal was unlawfully assaulted by 28-year-old Christopher Michael Elkins,” Tolson said.
Prosecutors with the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office reviewed the case for a month and decided that there was no criminal case to prosecute.
“While the death of Mr. Elkins was certainly unfortunate, the investigation clearly supported the exercising of Mr. Teal’s right of self-defense both under the statutory and common law of South Carolina,” said 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett.
“A business owner has no duty to retreat when attacked at their place of business, and the disparity between the ages and physical conditions of Mr. Teal and Mr. Elkins reasonably placed Mr. Teal in fear of suffering serious injury at the hands of Elkins,” Brackett said.
Police and prosecutors met with Elkins’ family members Friday morning to tell them that no charges would be filed.
Around 1 a.m. on Jan. 15, Elkins and a group of friends got into an altercation inside the Hideaway Club and were asked to leave the building, police said Friday.
Elkins and his group left towards the parking lot, and then later returned to the club to get personal property, police said.
Teal, the club owner, lawfully refused to allow Elkins to reenter the business, police said Friday.
Elkins struck Teal in the head, police said, and Teal then drew a firearm that he was lawfully carrying and fired two shots.
One of the bullets struck Elkins in the right front ribcage area and he later died from the injury, authorities said.
Forensics corroborated Teal’s account, Tolson said.
Check back for updates.
Comments