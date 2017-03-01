Severe weather expected Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Bad weather expected for the Midlands of South Carolina Wednesday evening. Freezing temperatures expected this weekend.

Latest News

Hollywood's Greatest Trick

Whether it's the swirling twister taking Dorothy's house to Oz or a squadron of rebel fighters blowing up the Death Star, movie special effects are the unsung hero of Hollywood—but that magic has a real dark side.

Editor's Choice Videos