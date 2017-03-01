Volunteers clean-up vandalism at Jewish cemetery

Scores of volunteers are helped in an organized effort to clean up and restore the Mount Carmel Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia where vandals damaged hundreds of headstones
McClatchy

